The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sealed the Young Indian office at the Herald House building located in the national capital in connection with the National Herald case. This came as a big blow to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi who are accused in the money laundering case. Police forces have been deployed outside the Congress headquarters and residence of Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi amid fears of protests. Top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram have arrived at AICC HQ. Follow LIVE updates on National Herald case here.
Young Indian (YI) office temporarily sealed: ED
The ED said only the Young Indian (YI) office has been temporarily sealed as there was no one from their side to get the searches conducted. “The principal officer Mallikarjun Kharge came but left the premises without getting the searches conducted. Summons has been sent to the principal officer (Mallikarjun Kharge) to get the search concluded. As and when the authorized person presents himself for concluding the search, the seal will be lifted," the ED was quoted by News 18 as saying.
IN PIC | Delhi police sources told ANI: "Delhi Police force has been deployed outside AICC office and 10 Janpath in view of an input received from Special Branch about protesters possibly gathering there in large numbers."
The Congress has called a meeting of all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office tomorrow, August 4m at 9:45am to discuss the future strategy of the party.
Young Indian office was forcefully sealed, says Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "Turning Congress HQ & 10 Janpath into a police cantonment is undeclared emergency. National Herald (Young Indian) office was forcefully sealed."
'How can there be laundering if no money is involved?'
Congress leader Salman Khurshid said: "Regarding the money laundering investigation, we have clearly said that the matter holds no ground because there is no money. If no money is involved, how can there be laundering?"
P Chidambaram, other Congress leaders at AICC HQ
"It's an act of vengeance by authoritarian regime... (it's like) puppet performed as puppet desired," Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra told News 18.
Heavy police deployment outside Congress HQ, Sonia's residence
Delhi Police have barricaded the roads near Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to avoid any protest-like situation by the party workers. Additional force has been deployed outside 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.
"Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious...," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
The ED's move came days after it carried out raids at 12 locations in Delhi and at other places in connection with the National Herald case. The probe agency had also questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with case.
ED seals Young Indian office | What's the matter
The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
It was alleged that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL). Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi owned 38 percent shares each in YIL. Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.