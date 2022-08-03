Young Indian (YI) office temporarily sealed: EDThe ED said only the Young Indian (YI) office has been temporarily sealed as there was no one from their side to get the searches conducted. “The principal officer Mallikarjun Kharge came but left the premises without getting the searches conducted. Summons has been sent to the principal officer (Mallikarjun Kharge) to get the search concluded. As and when the authorized person presents himself for concluding the search, the seal will be lifted," the ED was quoted by News 18 as saying.