National Herald case: ED raids office, 10 other locations days after probing Sonia Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Delhi pertaining to the alleged National Herald money laundering case. The raids took place days after the ED quizzed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for hours.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said, "The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India’s principal opposition—Indian National Congress. We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi government. You cannot silence us!"

The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India’s principal opposition—Indian National Congress.



We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt.



You cannot silence us! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 2, 2022

ED questioning pertained to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia is understood to have stuck to the party's position that no personal acquisition of assets was made in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL)-Young Indian deal and that the routine affairs were handled by other office bearers, including late Motilal Vora.

The move to question both Sonia and party MP Rahul Gandhi was initiated after the ED in late 2021 registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA). This was after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 percent shareholding. Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that the AJL owed to the Congress.

Congress has maintained there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

According to the ED, assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and the federal agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.

With inputs from PTI