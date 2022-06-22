Sonia Gandhi asks ED to postpone her questioning in National Herald case

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking postponement of her appearance before the agency in connection with the National Herald case. She was scheduled to appear before the ED in the money laundering case on June 23.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to inform about the development. He said, "Since she's been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and lung infection, Congress Pres(ident) Sonia Gandhi has written to the ED today seeking postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she's recovered completely."

Earlier, Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the ED in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her contracting COVID-19. The agency had then issued fresh summons to her to appear before it on June 23.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned by the ED in the National Herald case weeks ago. The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).