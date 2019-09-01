National Health Forum requests Centre to ban e-cigarettes
Updated : September 01, 2019 02:16 PM IST
National Health Forum, an NGO working in the field of tobacco control, has requested the Centre to support Union health ministry's decision to end manufacture, distribution, import and sale of e-cigarettes and ensure that such products are banned.
The NGO said that the Health Ministry's decision against e-cigarettes and similar such products is "correct and laudable".Â
In the letter, she said that the ministry of health along with WHO (World Health Organisation) and domestic NGOs for the past many decades have worked "zealously" to ensure that cigarettes and other tobacco products are manufactured in reasonable and limited quantities and to that effect it is a licensed product with licensed capacities.Â
