Politics National Education Policy: Long-due reforms, devil lies in details, say academicians Updated : July 30, 2020 03:20 PM IST Delhi University Executive Council member Rajesh Jha said the policy is aimed at shifting the education system form grant-based to loan-based and promoting private players and foreign universities. Former Delhi University vice-chancellor Dinesh Singh said the policy will create room for a healthy and synergistic blend between skill and knowledge.