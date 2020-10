The Union Cabinet recently cleared the National Education Policy (NEP) proposing sweeping changes to school and higher education, to improve learning outcomes, promote multidisciplinary education and reduce inequality. From changing the name of the ministry, to changing the structure of schooling years, easier board examinations, opening up higher education to foreign universities, a introducing four-year undergraduate programmes with multiple exits are some of the crucial reforms.

While numerous experts have discussed and debated on the pros and cons of the NEP, it is imperative to understand what students make of it.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla spoke to students -- who have charted their own path in the existing education system -- to find out what they feel are the breakthroughs and breakdowns of the new policy. The panel discussion was part of the InspireED conference organised by Teach for India.

The attempt to restructure school years into 5+3+3+4 and including skill development and a multidisciplinary approach to education has been received well by students, however, they are concerned about the lack of an implementation roadmap.