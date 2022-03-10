Narendranagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Narendranagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Narendranagar is an assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Narendranagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Narendranagar was won by Subodh Uniyal of the BJP. He defeated IND's Om Gopal Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Subodh Uniyal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Subodh Uniyal garnered 24,104 votes, securing 45.87 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,972 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.46 percent.

The total number of voters in the Narendranagar constituency stands at 91,540 with 47,908 male voters and 43,631 female voters.