The Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday held a video conference with Rural Development Ministers and concerned officers of States and Union Territories,

The two-hour-long conference was in light of the relaxation in Non-Containment Areas from April 20.

Tomar emphasized on developing and strengthening rural infrastructure, creating employment opportunities in rural areas and facilitate diversification of rural livelihoods amid the coronavirus crisis.

He emphasized that under MGNREGS, the focus should be on water conservation, water recharge and irrigation works in convergence with the Schemes of Ministry of Jal Shakti and Department of Land Resources.

The minister also suggested that maximum number of SHGs and their products should be onboarded on Government e-Market (GeM) Portal and SHG enterprises must be expanded and strengthened.

Under PMAY (G), priority would be to complete those 48 lakh housing units where third and fourth installments have been given to the beneficiaries. Under PMGSY, quick award of tenders in sanctioned road projects and starting pending road projects would be the focus area.

He mentioned that the Ministry has already issued advisories to the States/UTs for observance of all safety precautions while carrying out works under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana –Gramin (PMAY-G), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He further underlined that all necessary precautions must be taken at all work sites to ensure the safety and well-being of workers as per the said advisories. He also assured all States/UTs that adequate financial resources would be made available to them.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have requested for additional targets under PMAY(G). Odisha stressed the need for promotion of farm and non-farm enterprises on a wider scale under NRLM.