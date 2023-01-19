PM Modi Mumbai-Karnataka visit LIVE updates: Two metro lines to be inaugurated today, traffic likely to be hit

Mumbai Metro updates: 'Services will not be available from 05:45 pm to 07:30 pm'
"On 19th January 2023 (Thursday), metro services will not be available from 05:45 pm to 07:30 pm, due to operational and administrative reasons. Please plan your travel accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted," the Mumbai Metro said in a tweet. Also, roads leading to and from Bandra Kurla Complex and Gundavali Metro station are likely to remain affected on January 19.
PM Modi in Mumbai on January 19: Check traffic advisory and restrictions
Traffic around BKC and other lines of the Metro will be affected. The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Blue Line 1 will shut services for 1 hour 45 minutes during evening peak hours, as per the service update issued by Mumbai Metro. This will be done to facilitate the visit of the Prime Minister to Gundavli station of Red Line 7 along the Western Express Highway for the opening of two new corridors of Mumbai Metro.
Flying activities including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said in an order on Wednesday. Read more here
ALSO READ | Click here to read: Mumbai Metro among Rs 38,000 crore infra projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
Mumbai metro ticket price: Check rates here
Phase 1 of Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro runs from Belapur to Pendhar for 11 kilometres. The fare ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 40 depending on the distance travelled in kilometres. It starts with a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 km and increases by Rs 5 for every 2 km travelled. Beyond 10 km, riders will be expected to pay Rs 40. "This shall be Rs. 5 less than the AC bus fare of NMMC."
MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card to be launched today | What are they?
PM Modi will launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) on Thursday. "The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI," the press release said.
The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience.
PM Modi in Karnataka | List of projects to be inaugurated today
The foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District will be laid with a "vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households". A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme.
The prime minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). He will lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C and of the 71 km section of NH-150C - which are part of Surat-Chennai Expressway. The Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1600 Kms to 1270 Kms.
Around 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) in Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district. These will be distributed to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages.
PM Modi in Maharashtra | List of projects to be inaugurated there
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Thursday to inaugurate the first of the five planned lines of the Navi Mumbai Metro. The PM will commission lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro, among other projects such as a cancer hospital in Thane, roads and a sewage treatment plant. He will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). As per a press release, the projects are cumulatively worth Rs 38,800 crore.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
He will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana in an effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Mumbai. The road concretisation project for around 400 Km of roads in Mumbai will also be launched. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.