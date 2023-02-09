In Parliament, PM Modi says attaining 'saturation' is about eradicating any possibility of inequality | LIVE

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the PM took veiled digs at the Opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, launching a stinging counterattack over its bid to target him over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha and replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday, a day after he launched a blistering attack on the Congress in the Lok Sabha. He started the speech even Opposition leaders shouted slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai bhai".

Here are some top quoted from PM Modi's speech in Parliament:

PM Modi said we have taken the pledge of saturation..."this is a solutions to all the problems faced by India and an individual. Attaining saturation means to eradicate any possibility of inequality (bhed bhav ki saari gunjaiye khatma karna)"

> In a sardonic response to the Congress' allegation against him over the Adani issue, the prime minister "thanked" the Opposition and said, "jitna kichad uchaaloge, kamal utna hi jyada khilega (more the mud you throw, the better the lotus will bloom )".

"That's why, I am thankful to those who help the lotus bloom more and more," PM Modi said.

> "Aaj hum permanent solution ki disha me aage badh rahe hain, hum ek ek vishay ko choo kar ke bhaagne waale log nahi, desh ki avashyaktao ko permanent solution dene aage badh rahe hain (Today, we are moving towards permanent solutions. We don’t run away after creating issues by picking up topics. We focus on important needs of the country and move towards finding solutions)"

> Even after these many years of India's independence, 18,000 villages did have electricity. Most of these villages were where Advasis (tribes) lived. This issue didn't fall in their (Congress) election propagandawe decided to take up this challenge. we pledged to give electricity to these villages...we chose the path of hard-work and now we can see that India is touching heights in the field of energy"

> "Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. Rs 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have opened in Karnataka, including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people are getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed. I can understand the pain," PM Modi said.

> "We provided gas conection to more than 25 crore people."

Referring to the UPA rule before 2014, the PM said the decade before 2014 will be known as a lost decade. He also said that the "blessings of 140 crore Indians" is his 'Suraksha Kavach'.

"The protective shield of the trust reposed by 140 crore Indians cannot be breached by the weapons of lies," PM Modi said in his nearly 85-minute speech.

The Opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-led probe into the Hindenberg-Adani row. Some MPs even staged a walkout during Prime Minister's reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.