Narendra Modi sounds bugle for Haryana Assembly elections
Updated : September 08, 2019 04:13 PM IST
Sounding the poll bugle in the poll-bound Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday not only presented his government's report card in the first 100 days of governance but also praised the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in the state for fighting corruption and nepotism.
Appealing to the public to help conserve water by adopting rainwater harvesting techniques, Modi in his address in Rohtak, third in past few months, promised to double the farmers' income by 2022.
Saying Rohtak has always given him more than what he asked for, he said 'Manohar' and 'NaMohar' are one and the same.
