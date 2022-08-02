    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PM Modi puts Indian Tricolour as display image on social media accounts

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    PM Narendra Modi urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. He said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put 'tiranga' as the display picture on his social media accounts. He urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.
    In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.
    "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," he said in a tweet this morning.
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, have changed profile picture of his Twitter handle by putting tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate the 75th year of India's Independence.
