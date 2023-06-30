PM Modi to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, distribute sickle cell genetic status cards, and Ayushman Bharat PMJAY cards. He will also interact with tribal leaders and honor Rani Durgavati, the queen of Gondwana who fought the Mughals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit election-bound Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, July 1, to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. There, he will distribute sickle cell genetic status cards and 35.7 million Ayushman Bharat PMJAY cards to beneficiaries.

Also on the prime minister's schedule is a visit to Pakaria village to interact with tribal leaders and a programme to honour Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century.

Launching the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, PM Modi will not only kickstart the mission but also sound the poll bulge in the state after just flagging off five Vande Bharat Express trains there on June 27.

Assembly elections in MP are due this year for all 230 seats as the tenure of the current Legislative Assembly ends on January 6, 2024. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to retain the BJP rule in the state after the 2020 defection by former Congress member Jyoritaditya Scindia which gave a full majority to the BJP government.

Sickle cell disease in India is known to disproportionately affect tribal communities as per the 2011 Census. In Madhya Pradesh, there are 46 recognised Scheduled Tribes, three of which are identified as "particularly vulnerable tribal groups" or PTGs. They account for 21.1 percent of the state's population.

The National National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission aims to provide affordable, accessible and quality card to all sickle cell disease patients and reduce the prevalence of the disease. The government is initially focusing on 17 states such as MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which have a higher prevalence of SCD.

During his visit, Modi will also honour and pay homage to Rani Durgavati. The queen is known for defending her kingdom of Gondwana against the Mughal empire. A yatra in her name culminated on June 22 and was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.