PM Modi to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit election-bound Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, July 1, to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. There, he will distribute sickle cell genetic status cards and 35.7 million Ayushman Bharat PMJAY cards to beneficiaries.

Also on the prime minister's schedule is a visit to Pakaria village to interact with tribal leaders and a programme to honour Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century.