PM Modi to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP ahead of elections

PM Modi to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP ahead of elections

PM Modi to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP ahead of elections
By Ayushi Agarwal  Jun 30, 2023 4:28:18 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, distribute sickle cell genetic status cards, and Ayushman Bharat PMJAY cards. He will also interact with tribal leaders and honor Rani Durgavati, the queen of Gondwana who fought the Mughals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit election-bound Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, July 1, to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. There, he will distribute sickle cell genetic status cards and 35.7 million Ayushman Bharat PMJAY cards to beneficiaries.

Also on the prime minister's schedule is a visit to Pakaria village to interact with tribal leaders and a programme to honour Rani Durgavati, the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century.
The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was first announced in the Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who said that India aims to eradicate the disease by 2047. Since then, the Indian Council of Medical Research in May 2023 released new guidelines aimed at enhancing the screening, awareness and treatment of the disease.
