PM Modi addresses mega BJP rally during Karnataka visit | Highlights

On Saturday, Modi also inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) and the Sri Sathya Sai Rajeswari Memorial Block, a fully free-of-cost medical college and hospital, at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the poll-bound state of Karnataka to inaugurate a new Metro line in Bengaluru and a free-of-cost medical college and attend a mega BJP rally in Davangere. Here are some highlights from his visit.

Mega rally to mark the end of Vijay Sankapla Yatra ahead of polls

PM Modi visited the BJP district headquarters town of Davangere and addressed a public meeting there to mark the culmination of the party's campaign rally — "Vijay Sankapla Yatra."

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra Maha Sangam on Saturday, Modi said that Karnataka had, for a long time, been ruled by opportunistic and selfish governments which had affected the state.

"That's why the BJP's stable governance is needed for the development of the state," Modi said.

Joined by former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai, the prime minister greeted the crowds of people gathered for his rally. A total of 10 lakh people were expected to participate, per BJP officials.

Polling dates for the Karnataka election 2023 are expected soon.

Inauguration of the new Whitefield Metro line in Bengaluru

The 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2 was inaugurated by the prime minister at Whitefield Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crore, the Metro is expected to enhance ease of mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city, the release said.

Floral tribute to M. Visvesvaraya memorial in Muddenahalli

During his visit, PM Modi paid tributes to the 19th Diwan of the Mysore Kingdom, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, at his birthplace in Muddenahalli in the Chikkaballapura district.

Accompanied by Bommai, Modi paid floral tributes to the memorial of M Visvesvaraya — a visionary, civil engineer, administrator, and statesman — and later visited the museum dedicated to him, which consists of some of his belongings.

Considered the architect of modern Mysuru (now Karnataka ), he has designed and constructed various dams in India including the Krishna Raja Sagara dam near Mandya. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in 1955.

Free-of-cost medical college and hospital

The rurally situated institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023 and provide free medical education and quality medical care to all, the release said.

With agency inputs.