PM Modi addresses mega BJP rally during Karnataka visit | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the poll-bound state of Karnataka to inaugurate a new Metro line in Bengaluru and a free-of-cost medical college and attend a mega BJP rally in Davangere. Here are some highlights from his visit.

Inauguration of the new Whitefield Metro line in Bengaluru

The 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2 was inaugurated by the prime minister at Whitefield Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crore, the Metro is expected to enhance ease of mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city, the release said.

Mega rally to mark the end of Vijay Sankapla Yatra ahead of polls

PM Modi visited the BJP district headquarters town of Davangere and addressed a public meeting there to mark the culmination of the party's campaign rally — "Vijay Sankapla Yatra."

According to BJP sources, this is said to be the first party meeting that the prime minister attended since poll preparations began in Karnataka.

A total of 10 lakh people were expected to participate in the rally, local BJP leader GM Siddeshwar said, adding that about three lakh people will participate from the Davangere district alone.

Floral tribute to M. Visvesvaraya memorial in Muddenahalli

During his visit, PM Modi paid tributes to the 19th Diwan of the Mysore Kingdom, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, at his birthplace in Muddenahalli in the Chikkaballapura district.

Accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Modi paid floral tributes to the memorial of M Visvesvaraya — a visionary, civil engineer, administrator, and statesman — and later visited the museum dedicated to him, which consists of some of his belongings.

Considered the architect of modern Mysuru (now Karnataka ), he has designed and constructed various dams in India including the Krishna Raja Sagara dam near Mandya. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in 1955.

Free-of-cost medical college and hospital

On Saturday, Modi also inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) and the Sri Sathya Sai Rajeswari Memorial Block, a fully free-of-cost medical college and hospital, at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli.

The rurally situated institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023 and provide free medical education and quality medical care to all, the release said.

