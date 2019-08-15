Politics
Narendra Modi is so humble and natural, says Bhutan PM Lotay TsheringÂ
Updated : August 15, 2019 07:32 PM IST
TsheringÂ compliments Modi for his book 'Exam Warriors'Â by describing him as a scribe and a pro.
'New chapters of friendship are unfolding' for India and Bhutan.
