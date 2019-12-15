Politics
Narendra Modi: 'Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act'
Updated : December 15, 2019 05:57 PM IST
"Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress's actions prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," said Modi, while addressing an election rally for the BJP, in Jharkhand.
Assam in particular and the Northeast region in general have been witnessing massive protests in the last few days, now Bengal has also joined.
