Narendra Modi: 'Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act'

Alleging that the Congress can't think beyond the family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday squarely put the blame of all the large scale violent protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act on the Congress-led opposition.

"Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress's actions prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," said Modi, while addressing an election rally for the BJP, in Jharkhand.

>> CAB protests: Bengal govt shuts down internet in parts of state

Assam in particular and the Northeast region in general have been witnessing massive protests in the last few days, now Bengal has also joined. The death toll in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went up to four in Assam amidst a rail blockade, hunger strikes and sit-ins organised by various organisations, even as the curfew enforced in Guwahati was relaxed for seven hours on Saturday.

The prime minister further alleged, "There's no hope these people will do good for India or its people, their only concern is family". The Congress has been very vocal against the Act.