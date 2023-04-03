English
Spare no corrupt person, even those in power: PM Modi at CBI diamond jubilee | WATCH

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 2:35:32 PM IST (Published)

As part of the celebration, an investiture ceremony was held where Modi conferred the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI upon recipients. He congratulated all the officers of the CBI for their "commendable" work as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday. The CBI is celebrating its 60th anniversary, having been established by a resolution of the Home Ministry on April 1, 1963.

Modi said that he knew that the people against whom the CBI was taking action are very powerful and have been part of the government and system for years.
"Even today, they are in power in some states but you (CBI) have to focus on your work. No corrupt person should be spared," Modi said.
Modi proclaimed that while earlier, people would exploit the nation's beneficiaries of government schemes, citizens feel safer after the CBI has won their trust through its work. Even today, when a case remains unsolved, individuals and organisations demand it should be handed over to the CBI.
ALSO READ | These 9 governments have limited CBI jurisdiction in their states — Check list here
From bank frauds to wildlife-related frauds, the CBI's scope of work has increased manifold but the main responsibility is to make the country corruption-free, Modi said.
He pointed out that the CBI has a significant role in building a developed India as a professional and efficient institution. The Modi government has been on a mission to eradicate black money, benami properties and corruption since 2014, the prime minister said.
When "bhai-bhatijabaad" and "pariwarwaad" spreads, the ability of the country is weakened, Modi said.
Modi was joined on stage by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.
ALSO READ | Explained: What is the multi-crore 'land-for-jobs' scam that Lalu Yadav and his family are accused of
Addressing the event, Jaiswal said that the CBI was led by its three core values — industry, impartiality and dignity — which were given by the organisation's founding director, DP Kohli.
"No wonder the bureau enjoys the confidence of the judiciary as well as the common man and victims of crime who invariably demand its services to undo wrongs," Jaiswal said.
In addition to inaugurating the celebrations, Modi also inaugurated newly constructed CBI office complexes in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.
He released a commemorative coin and a postage stamp to mark the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI.
ALSO READ | What led to Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor case | Explained
Furthermore, Modi launched the agency's official Twitter handle during the event.
The CBI first appeared on Twitter in October 2022, during the Interpol General Assembly, with a coveted blue tick to propagate news about the event.
A short film on the CBI's history was played at the event in the presence of Modi.
With agency inputs.
 
