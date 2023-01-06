The BJP has an uphill battle in the upcoming elections, being faced with anti-incumbency coupled with a leadership crisis under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seen as weak.

BJP president JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a "politics of report card” while the Congress was a synonym for "corruption and casteism" and they should be made to sit at home.

Calling party workers to boost the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, Nadda said his party would go to the people with a report card of its performance. He urged his party cadres to take the message of BJP’s inclusive politics, and its belief in taking all sections of the society irrespective of religion, caste, gender together.

”When we go for election we will go with a report card, every single of our leaders, thumping their chests with pride, will say we had promised this and we have done it, we had not promised something, but still we have done it,” Nadda said at a meeting of BJP’s ”Shakti Kendra” heads meeting of Tumakuru and Madhugiri Assembly segments in Bengaluru.

He asked party workers to tell people about the efforts taken by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Karnataka's development.

Nadda encouraged party workers to organise ”tiffin meetings” at Shakti Kedras and booth levels to unify the society and end casteism. He asked them to exchange food and send out a message of togetherness and party’s ideology, stressing especially on including Dalits.

"Give representation to all sections in your booth and shakti kendra, also ensure that Dalits are associated with the party, no caste should be left out,” he said.

The party will be hoping to widen its social vote base from the core Lingayats as the JD(S) of HD Kumaraswamy and Congress hold strong among the Vokkaliga section of the society.

The BJP has an uphill battle in the upcoming elections, being faced with anti-incumbency coupled with a leadership crisis under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seen as weak and has been targeted by the opposition. The party has also not been able to resolve the border dispute with Maharashtra, where too it is in power.

And it will be hoping that the party's strongest leader BS Yediyurappa doesn't throw a banner of revolt having been sidelined.

Besides, the Congress led by Siddaramaiah had a few months back attacked the ruling party of corruption, calling it "30% commission government" as a number of government contractors had allegedly claimed that they were being asked to pay 30% commission to the BJP.

Also read:

Congress divided people for votebank

Accusing the Congress party of votebank politics, dividing the people in the name of caste, creating regional divide, also indulging in casteism, dynasty and appeasement politics, the BJP president said from the time PM Modi took over, dynasty and caste politics has ended and with the mantra of ’Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he is taking everyone ahead together.

From the time when Modi took over the responsibilities as the Prime Minister, he has changed the culture, conduct and the character of India’s polity, he said, adding that "the political culture has totally changed” and that he had brought in a culture of performance and a politics of "report card".

Pointing out that several major economies like the US, China and Europe are in financial distress due to COVID and Ukraine war, the BJP president said, ”Under Modi, India as a sound and stable economy, by maintaining stability it has overtaken Britain, which had once ruled us, to become fifth largest economy in the world.”

Listing out various work and programmes of the BJP government in Karnataka, he also highlighted the decisions taken to meet the reservation demands by various communities.

Taking a dig at Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his "puppy" jibe at CM Bommai, Nadda said, ”I was pained because with such a statement, he has brought down the standard of Karnataka’s politics. A leader is known by the statement he gives.”

BJP respects its political opponents and under Modi it is strengthening cooperative federalism, he said, ”They (Congress leaders) fight here, they don’t get opportunity to meet their high command, today speak lightly about others.”

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party’s national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Ministers J C Madhuswamy, B C Nagesh, Araga Jnanendra among were present at the event.

(With agency inputs)