As Modi government completes 9 years, a look at his current approval rating

As the Modi government celebrates nine years at the helm, approval ratings of PM Narendra Modi show him leading against Congress' Rahul Gandhi. Furthermore, a weekly global leaders' approval rating tracker has placed the prime minister on top of its list with a 77 percent approval rating

According to a national survey conducted by media house NDTV in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Modi continues to be India's most popular leader.

Conducted between May 10-19, 2023, the survey showed that as many as 43 percent of the respondents said that Narendra Modi would be their top choice for prime minister if elections were held today. Rahul Gandhi emerged as his "neared rival" with 27 percent of survey answers in support of him.

Over 55 percent said they were satisfied with the BJP government's work on various fronts.

The findings were echoed by US-based business intelligence company Morning Consult, which puts out a weekly updated Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker.

As of May 25, Modi had a 77 percent approval and 19 percent disapproval rating. The remaining didn't know about the subject or had no opinion. The ratings were based on data collected from May 17-23, 2023.

Modi stood at the top beating US counterpart Joe Biden (41 percent approval), Australia's Anthony Albanese (54 percent), and UK's Rishi Sunak (33 percent).

Switzerland President Alain Berset came third with a 57 percent approval rating and Mexico's Andrews Manual Lopez Obrador was in second place with a 60 percent approval rating.

According to Morning Consult, it conducts 20,000 global interviews daily to provide real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues.

The latest global leader data was based on a seven-day moving average of all adults with a margin of error of up to +/- 4 percentage points. The sample size in all countries, except the United States, was about 500-5,000 people.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks 22 countries — Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The company specifies that in India, its sample is representative of the literate population. Per the 2011 Census of India, the average literacy rate is 73 percent and there is a significant rural-urban and gender disparity.