As Modi government completes 9 years, a look at his current approval rating

Over 55 percent of respondents in the NDTV-Lokniti-CSDS survey said they were satisfied with the BJP government's work on various fronts.

As the Modi government celebrates nine years at the helm, approval ratings of PM Narendra Modi show him leading against Congress' Rahul Gandhi. Furthermore, a weekly global leaders' approval rating tracker has placed the prime minister on top of its list with a 77 percent approval rating

According to a national survey conducted by media house NDTV in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Modi continues to be India's most popular leader.

Conducted between May 10-19, 2023, the survey showed that as many as 43 percent of the respondents said that Narendra Modi would be their top choice for prime minister if elections were held today. Rahul Gandhi emerged as his "neared rival" with 27 percent of survey answers in support of him.