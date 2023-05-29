English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepolitics NewsAs Modi government completes 9 years, a look at his current approval rating

    As Modi government completes 9 years, a look at his current approval rating

    As Modi government completes 9 years, a look at his current approval rating
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 5:12:33 PM IST (Updated)

    Over 55 percent of respondents in the NDTV-Lokniti-CSDS survey said they were satisfied with the BJP government's work on various fronts.

    As the Modi government celebrates nine years at the helm, approval ratings of PM Narendra Modi show him leading against Congress' Rahul Gandhi. Furthermore, a weekly global leaders' approval rating tracker has placed the prime minister on top of its list with a 77 percent approval rating

    According to a national survey conducted by media house NDTV in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Modi continues to be India's most popular leader.
    Conducted between May 10-19, 2023, the survey showed that as many as 43 percent of the respondents said that Narendra Modi would be their top choice for prime minister if elections were held today. Rahul Gandhi emerged as his "neared rival" with 27 percent of survey answers in support of him.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X