Narendra Modi awarded UAE's highest civilian honour

Updated : August 25, 2019 01:37 PM IST

The induction of Modi into the Order of Zayed shows the importance the UAE places on India, the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil.
Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, personally put the golden medal around Modi's neck during an event that was closed to press in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital.
Modi had been announced as a recipient of the prize in April in a tweet from Sheikh Mohammed.
