Narasimharaja Election Results LIVE | Tanveer Sait of Congress retains seat for sixth time

Narasimharaja Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The five-time Congress MLA got 83,480 votes against 52,360 polled by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sandesh Swamy. The Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed was in third place with 41,037 votes, according to the Election Commission website.
This general constituency has a total of 2,53,091 voters, including 1,25,367 male voters and 1,27,687 female voters. The constituency has a sex ratio of 101.85 and an approximate literacy rate of 72.8 percent.
Tanveer Sait has retained the seat since 2004. He won from the Narasimharaja constituency in the 2004, 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections. In the last election, Sait won this seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy) by a margin of 18,127 votes. Sait had secured 38.46 percent of the total votes polled while the BJP candidate secured 27 percent votes.
Karnataka Assembly election 2023
The Narasimharaja assembly constituency in Mysuru city is witnessing a triangular fight between Congress’ Sait, BJP’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy), and Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed. This constituency will again see a direct fight between old rivals Sait and S Satheesh, a former mayor.
Also Read: Karnataka election 2023 sees highest-ever voter turnout at 73% — a look at the tally in past polls
Tanveer Sait eyes a record fifth consecutive win from this constituency. His father, veteran Congress leader Aziz Sait, had won from the same seat for a record six times starting between 1967 and 1999. It is believed that the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency is the fortress of the Sait family.
In March, some reports indicated that Tanveer Sait may not contest elections this time around due to health reasons. But, it looks like the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) rallied behind Sait considering his popularity in the region.
JD(S) has fielded a fresh face, Abdul Khader, from the Narasimharaja constituency. It remains to be seen how the JD(S) candidate will fare in the upcoming elections.
Also Read: Karnataka election and caste politics | Numbers tell which community holds key to BJP, Congress and JDS
The Karnataka Assembly elections saw the participation of 9.17 lakh first-time voters. Over 5.23 crore voters exercised their franchise to choose the next government on May 10. The results will be announced on May 13.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read