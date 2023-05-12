Narasimharaja Election Results LIVE | Tanveer Sait of Congress retains seat for sixth time

Narasimharaja Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The five-time Congress MLA got 83,480 votes against 52,360 polled by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sandesh Swamy. The Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed was in third place with 41,037 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) MLA Tanveer Sait on Saturday defeated BJP's S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy), securing a victory by a margin of 31,120 votes and entering the Karnataka Assembly for the sixth time.

The five-time Congress MLA got 83,480 votes against 52,360 polled by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sandesh Swamy. The Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed was in third place with 41,037 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The Narasimharaja Assembly segment in the Mysore district is a part of the Mysore Urban Parliamentary constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold of Congress and the party has again fielded sitting MLA Tanveer Sait, who is contesting for a fifth consecutive win from the seat.

This general constituency has a total of 2,53,091 voters, including 1,25,367 male voters and 1,27,687 female voters. The constituency has a sex ratio of 101.85 and an approximate literacy rate of 72.8 percent.

Tanveer Sait has retained the seat since 2004. He won from the Narasimharaja constituency in the 2004, 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections. In the last election, Sait won this seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy) by a margin of 18,127 votes. Sait had secured 38.46 percent of the total votes polled while the BJP candidate secured 27 percent votes.

The Narasimharaja assembly constituency in Mysuru city is witnessing a triangular fight between Congress’ Sait, BJP’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy), and Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed. This constituency will again see a direct fight between old rivals Sait and S Satheesh, a former mayor.

Tanveer Sait eyes a record fifth consecutive win from this constituency. His father, veteran Congress leader Aziz Sait, had won from the same seat for a record six times starting between 1967 and 1999. It is believed that the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency is the fortress of the Sait family.

In March, some reports indicated that Tanveer Sait may not contest elections this time around due to health reasons. But, it looks like the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) rallied behind Sait considering his popularity in the region.

JD(S) has fielded a fresh face, Abdul Khader, from the Narasimharaja constituency. It remains to be seen how the JD(S) candidate will fare in the upcoming elections.