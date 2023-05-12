Narasimharaja Election Results LIVE | Five-time Congress MLA Tanveer Sait leading against BJP's Sandesh Swamy

2 Min(s) Read
Narasimharaja Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) MLA Tanveer Sait is leading from the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency against BJP's S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy).
The Narasimharaja Assembly segment in the Mysore district is a part of the Mysore Urban Parliamentary constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold of Congress and the party has again fielded sitting MLA Tanveer Sait, who is contesting for a fifth consecutive win from the seat.
This general constituency has a total of 2,53,091 voters, including 1,25,367 male voters and 1,27,687 female voters. The constituency has a sex ratio of 101.85 and an approximate literacy rate of 72.8 percent.