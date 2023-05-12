Narasimharaja Election Results | Congress backs five-time winner Tanveer Sait

Narasimharaja Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The Narasimharaja assembly constituency in Mysuru city is witnessing a triangular fight between Congress’ Sait, BJP’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy), and Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed.

Narasimharaja Assembly segment, in Mysore district, is a part of the Mysore Urban Parliamentary constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold of Congress and the party has again fielded sitting MLA Tanveer Sait, who is contesting for a fifth consecutive win from the seat.

This general constituency has a total of 2,53,091 voters, including 1,25,367 male voters and 1,27,687 female voters. The constituency has a sex ratio of 101.85 and an approximate literacy rate of 72.8 percent.