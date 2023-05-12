Narasimharaja Election Results | Congress backs five-time winner Tanveer Sait

Narasimharaja Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The Narasimharaja assembly constituency in Mysuru city is witnessing a triangular fight between Congress’ Sait, BJP’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy), and Social Democratic Party of India candidate Abdul Majeed.
Narasimharaja Assembly segment, in Mysore district, is a part of the Mysore Urban Parliamentary constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold of Congress and the party has again fielded sitting MLA Tanveer Sait, who is contesting for a fifth consecutive win from the seat.
This general constituency has a total of 2,53,091 voters, including 1,25,367 male voters and 1,27,687 female voters. The constituency has a sex ratio of 101.85 and an approximate literacy rate of 72.8 percent.
Tanveer Sait has retained the seat since 2004. He won from the Narasimharaja constituency in the 2004, 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections. In the last election, Sait won this seat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy) by a margin of 18,127 votes. Sait had secured 38.46 percent of the total votes polled while the BJP candidate secured 27 percent votes.