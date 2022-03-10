Naraini Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Naraini Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Naraini is an assembly constituency in the Banda district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Naraini legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Banda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Naraini was won by Raj Karan Kabir of the BJP. He defeated INC's Bharat Lal Diwakar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Gayacharan Dinkar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raj Karan Kabir garnered 92412 votes, securing 45.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45007 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.06 percent.