Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Naoriya Pakhanglakpa is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Naoriya Pakhanglakpa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa was won by Soibam Subhaschandra Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's R K Anand. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's R K Anand.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Soibam Subhaschandra Singh garnered 8609 votes, securing 28.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1615 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.32 percent.

The Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.