Nanpara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nanpara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Nanpara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Nanpara constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Nanpara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nanpara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Nanpara is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Nanpara legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nanpara was won by Madhuri Verma of the BJP. He defeated INC's Waris Ali.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Madhuri Verma.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Madhuri Verma garnered 86312 votes, securing 44.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18669 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.67 percent.
The total number of voters in the Nanpara constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
 
