Nandod Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nandod is an assembly constituency in the Narmada district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
Nandod is an assembly constituency in the Narmada district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 elections, Nandod was won by Premsinhbhai Vasava of the Indian National Congress (INC). He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Shabdarshan Tadvi.
Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was captured by Tadvi.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vasava garnered 81,849 votes, securing 47.9 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 6,329 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.76 percent.
The total number of voters in the Nandod constituency stands at 2,35,179 with 1,19,526 male and 1,15,651 female voters.
The Nandod constituency has a literacy level of 72.31 percent.
It is a tribal-dominated seat.
