A day after Trinamool Congress’s victory in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Returning Officer of Nandigram has said his life would be in danger if he allows recounting.

She added that even Governor congratulated her for Nandigram win but suddenly everything changed.

“I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours server was down, Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed,” she said.

She also urged her supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have fight COVID19,” she added.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday outsmarted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes to emerge the winner in the constituency.

The Trinamool Congress has demanded recounting in Nandigram constituency, alleging a number of illegalities in the vote counting process.