Homepolitics news

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Independent candidate KL Thakur defeats BJP, Congress by huge margin

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Independent candidate KL Thakur defeats BJP, Congress by huge margin

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 4:08:09 PM IST (Updated)

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nalagarh constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Independent candidate Krishan Lal Thakur has won the Nalagarh assembly constituency seat, defeating Congress's Hardeep Singh Bawa by a huge margin of 13,264 votes, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India.

Recommended Articles

View All

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature — What is it and who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

How AAP entered Modi stronghold to become national party to challenge him in 2024

IST2 Min(s) Read

Crypto winter worsens as several platforms announce job cuts

IST5 Min(s) Read


BJP rebel KL Thakur contested Independent from the Nalagarh seat after BJP denied ticket from this seat and fielded Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who had moved from the BJP to Congress in 2005, came back to his old party in August this year. Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party fielded Dharam Pal as its candidate.

Nalagarh is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nalagarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general/scheduled caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nalagarh was won by Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who defeated BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur. Following Rana's return, Krishan Lal Thakur contested this year's poll as an independent candidate.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur.

Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP14.66%
2017INC1.77%
2022Independent 33,053 (number of votes)
Catch LIVE updates of Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 here.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhvinder Singh Rana garnered 25,872 votes, securing 36.3 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,242 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.77 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nalagarh constituency stands at 91,955.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates here.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Elections 2022Himachal Pradesh election 2022