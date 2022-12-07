Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Independent candidate KL Thakur defeats BJP, Congress by huge margin

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nalagarh constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Independent candidate Krishan Lal Thakur has won the Nalagarh assembly constituency seat, defeating Congress's Hardeep Singh Bawa by a huge margin of 13,264 votes, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India.

BJP rebel KL Thakur contested Independent from the Nalagarh seat after BJP denied ticket from this seat and fielded Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who had moved from the BJP to Congress in 2005, came back to his old party in August this year. Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party fielded Dharam Pal as its candidate.

Nalagarh is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nalagarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general/scheduled caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nalagarh was won by Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who defeated BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur. Following Rana's return, Krishan Lal Thakur contested this year's poll as an independent candidate.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 14.66% 2017 INC 1.77% 2022 Independent 33,053 (number of votes)

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhvinder Singh Rana garnered 25,872 votes, securing 36.3 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,242 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.77 percent.