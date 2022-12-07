Homepolitics news

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:59:07 PM IST (Published)

Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nalagarh constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Nalagarh is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nalagarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general/scheduled caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

Recommended Articles

View All

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read

BJP's Lakhvinder Singh Rana, Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa, and AAP's Dharam Pal are fighting for this seat. Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who had moved from the BJP to Congress in 2005, came back to his old party in August this year.


In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nalagarh was won by Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who defeated BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur. Following Rana's return, Krishan Lal Thakur contested this year's poll as an independent candidate.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhvinder Singh Rana garnered 25,872 votes, securing 36.3 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,242 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.77 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nalagarh constituency stands at 91,955.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Elections 2022Himachal Pradesh election 2022

Previous Article

Doon Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates