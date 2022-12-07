Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nalagarh constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Nalagarh is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nalagarh legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general/scheduled caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's Lakhvinder Singh Rana, Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa, and AAP's Dharam Pal are fighting for this seat. Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who had moved from the BJP to Congress in 2005, came back to his old party in August this year.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nalagarh was won by Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who defeated BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur. Following Rana's return, Krishan Lal Thakur contested this year's poll as an independent candidate.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Krishan Lal Thakur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhvinder Singh Rana garnered 25,872 votes, securing 36.3 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,242 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.77 percent.