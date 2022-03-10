0

  Nakur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nakur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Nakur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nakur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Nakur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Nakur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Nakur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nakur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.
Nakur is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Nakur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nakur was won by Dr Dharam Singh Saini of the BJP.
He defeated INC's Imran Masood.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Dr Dharam Singh Saini.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Dharam Singh Saini garnered 94375 votes, securing 36.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4057 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.59 percent.
The total number of voters in the Nakur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Nakur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
