Nakodar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nakodar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nakodar is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Nakodar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Nakodar was won by Gurpratap Singh Wadala of the SAD. He defeated AAP's Sarwan Singh Hayer.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Gurpartap Singh Wadala.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gurpratap Singh Wadala garnered 56,241 votes, securing 39.24 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,407 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.84 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nakodar constituency stands at 1,94,824 with 93,985 male voters and 1,00,836 female voters.

The Nakodar constituency has a literacy level of 75.29 percent.