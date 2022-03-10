Najibabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Najibabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Najibabad is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Najibabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Najibabad was won by Tasleem Ahmad of the SP. He defeated BJP's Rajiv Kumar Agarwal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Tasleem.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Tasleem Ahmad garnered 81082 votes, securing 37.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2002 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.93 percent.

The total number of voters in the Najibabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Najibabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.