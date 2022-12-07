Nagrota Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nagrota constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Nagrota is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nagrota legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

RS Bali of Congress, Arun Kumar of BJP and Uma Kant of AAP contested the seat. In 2017, Arun Kumar defeated four-time Congress MLA GS Bali. RS Bali is the son of GS Bali.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nagrota was won by Arun Kumar of the BJP. Arun Kumar defeated the Congress’ GS Bali.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 Congress 5.00% 2017 BJP 1.55% 2022 TBA TBA

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC’s GS Bali. In the 2017 assembly polls, Arun Kumar garnered 32,039 votes, securing 49.03 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,000 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nagrota constituency stands at 90,962. The Nagrota constituency has a literacy level of 85.67 percent.