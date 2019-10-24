Nagpur Southwest Assembly seat results: CM Devendra Fadnavis leading with huge margin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Deshmukh by over 11,000 votes in Nagpur-South West seat, where the CM is seeking re-election.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena combine on Thursday raced ahead in its bid to retain power in Maharashtra by notching leads in 149 constituencies out of 288 -- more than the half-way mark of 144.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said it was Fadnavis' personal visit to the temple.

The Maharashtra chief minister along with his wife Amrita performed puja at the Lord Shiva shrine and spent about an hour in its premises talking to priests.