Nagina Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nagina Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Nagina is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Nagina legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nagina was won by Manoj Kumar Paras of the SP. He defeated BJP's Omwati Devi.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Manoj Kumar Paras.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manoj Kumar Paras garnered 77145 votes, securing 36.75 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7967 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.8 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nagina constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Nagina constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.