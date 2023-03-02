Nagaland Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of BJP, NPF and Congress leaders

Nagaland Winning Candidates List 2023: Here's the full list of winning candidates in Nagaland Assembly election 2023:
The results for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. All eyes are on the tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Congress. But the question is: Will CM Neiphiu Rio return for the record another term? As of 9:30 am on Thursday, the BJP was leading on 48 seats, while the NPF was ahead on five seats. The Congress was leading on one.
Recommended ArticlesView All
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | Here is what this agenda building session to prioritise for an aspiring global south
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will
Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The candidates vying for the Nagaland polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19). It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since Nagaland was established in 1963, the state has seen 14 Assembly elections -- but never a woman MLA.
Here's the full list of winning candidates in Nagaland Assembly election 2023:
|S NO.
|Constituency
|Winning candidate
|Winning party
|1
|Akuluto (ST)-
|Kazheto
|BJP
|2
|Dimapur II (ST)
|3
|Dimapur III (ST)
|4
|Ghaspani I (ST)
|5
|Ghaspani II (ST)
|6
|Tening (ST)
|7
|Peren (ST)
|8
|Western Angami (ST)
|9
|Kohima Town (ST)
|10
|Northern Angami I
|11
|Northern Angami II
|12
|Tseminyü (ST)
|13
|Pughoboto (ST)
|14
|Southern Angami I
|15
|Southern Angami II
|16
|Pfütsero (ST)
|17
|Chizami (ST)
|18
|Chozuba (ST)
|19
|Phek (ST)
|20
|Meluri (ST)
|21
|Tuli (ST)
|22
|Arkakong (ST)
|23
|Impur (ST)
|24
|Angetyongpang (ST)
|25
|Mongoya (ST)
|26
|Aonglenden (ST)
|27
|Mokokchung Town (ST)
|28
|Koridang (ST)
|29
|Jangpetkong (ST)
|30
|Alongtaki (ST)
|31
|Dimapur I
|32
|Atoizu (ST)
|33
|Suruhoto (ST)
|34
|Aghunato (ST)
|35
|Zünheboto (ST)
|36
|Satakha (ST)
|37
|Tyüi (ST)
|38
|Wokha (ST)
|39
|Sanis (ST)
|40
|Bhandari (ST)
|41
|Tizit (ST)
|42
|Wakching (ST)
|43
|Tapi (ST)
|44
|Phomching (ST)
|45
|Tehok (ST)
|46
|Mon Town (ST)
|47
|Aboi (ST)
|48
|Moka (ST)
|49
|Tamlu (ST)
|50
|Longleng (ST)
|51
|Noksen (ST)
|52
|Longkhim Chare (ST)
|53
|Tuensang Sadar I (ST)
|54
|Tuensang Sadar II (ST)
|55
|Tobu (ST)
|56
|Noklak (ST)
|57
|Thonoknyu (ST)
|58
|Shamator–Chessore (ST)
|59
|Seyochung–Sitimi (ST)
|60
|Pungro–Kiphire (ST)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!