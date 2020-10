Senior Nagaland minister C M Chang died of COVID-19 here on Monday, health officials said. He was 77 and is survived by his wife, four sons, five daughters, and grandchildren.

Chang was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kohima, they said. He is the first MLA in the state, which has reported 7,240 COVID-19 cases so far, to succumb to the infection.

The Nagaland government has declared state mourning on October 13 and 14, officials said. Chang, who was the Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Justice and Law, will be accorded a state funeral at his Noksen village in Tuensang district on Tuesday, they said.

The bulletin issued by the Health Department said Kohima reported the second COVID-19 fatality, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 13. Chang was a ruling NDPP legislator from the Noksen seat. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and had served the state government in various capacities as an IAS officer.

Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and various political parties and civil society organisations condoled his death. "We shall remember him for his contribution to Nagaland as an able administrator, a prominent parliamentarian, a minister, and a hugely popular public figure. In his demise, not only has the Chang community lost a tall leader but it is a loss for the entire state and the country,” the governor said in his condolence message.

Rio said Chang was his close friend for several years and they shared a working relationship for decades. "He was like a brother, a trusted advisor, and a loyal associate,” the chief minister said.