JD(U) dissolves Nagaland state committee after leaders support CM Neiphiu Rio

The Janata Dal (United) dissolved its Nagaland state committee with immediate effect. In a notice issued on Wednesday, the JD(U) said the "Nagaland State President of the party gave a letter of support to the chief minister of Nagaland (Neiphiu Rio) without consulting the central party". The party called the move "high indiscipline and arbitrary".

Earlier, JD(U)'s Nagaland president Senchumo NSN Lotha and its lone MLA Jwenga Seb called on Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Kohima and submitted him a letter of support, the Times of India reported. "We support the Rio government on the basis of loval issues of Nagaland," Lotha was quoted as saying.

The alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) retained power in Nagaland after winning assembly elections on March 2. The BJP-NDPP alliance bagged 37 seats in the in 60-constituency Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections 2023.

Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an Oppositionless government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

The NCP, NPP, Naga People’s Front, RPI (A), LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and Independent MLAs extended support to the NDPP-BJP alliance for an opposition-less government in Nagaland.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it by uniting the opposition in the Lok Sabha polls next year.