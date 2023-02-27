Nagaland exit polls: BJP-NDPP alliance to retain power with 35-43 seats: Matrize

The Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted a huge win for the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland with 35-43 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted over 36-45 seats for BJP, 6-11 seats for Congress, while 9-16 seats have been given to the TIPRA Motha.

BJP's alliance government is going to win Nagaland assembly polls with 39 to 49 seats, showed Times Now-ETG Research exit polls.

The voting for Nagaland assembly elections began amid tight security on Monday, and the state reported a turnout of over 82.42 percent.

Voters were seen queuing up outside polling stations in Kohima, capital of Nagaland, to cast their ballots. Voting ended at 4pm and the counting will take place on March 2.

The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 assembly seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

Nineteen nominees are contesting as Independents.