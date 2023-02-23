Nagaland Elections 2023: Voting, result date, exit polls, when and where to track

Postal ballots for the Nagaland Assembly Elections have begun today. People can follow the results on the official website of the Election Commission of India. For more polling news and results, follow the CNBC-TV18 website and TV channel.

Postal ballots for the Nagaland Assembly Elections have begun today. Voting through the post for various police personnel, election officers and other officials involved in the election will close on February 27. The state will vote for the new government in a single phase on February 27.

Here is all you need to know about the election.

Date

Voting will take place in Nagaland on February 27 and the counting of votes will happen on March 2.

Where to track

People can follow the results on the official website of the Election Commission of India. For more polling news and results, follow the CNBC-TV18 website and TV channel.

Exit Polls

Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned the publication of all exit polls for the Nagaland election. The ban orders will remain in place from 7 am February 16 to 7 pm on February 27.

“It is the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of print or electronic media or dissemination in any manner of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general election... shall be prohibited,” the ECI stated in its press release.

Key Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will hope for another win in the Christian-majority state. At the same time, the incumbent government may see some loss in votes over no final resolution in the Naga issue. The NDPP is contesting 40 seats and the BJP fielding candidates in 20 seats in the 60-member assembly.

While the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has been reduced in strength, the party will hope to recreate the past election’s result where it won 27 seats. At least 21 NPF leaders jumped ship last year to NDPP due to internal disputes.

The Congress party has used the time since the previous election to get closer to the Church in the state and also with the various Naga groups in order to put pressure on the incumbent government. The grand-old party will hope to secure enough seats to be part of a post-poll alliance government in the state.