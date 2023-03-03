Nagaland Election Result 2023: How BJP won the Christian-majority state

Nagaland Election Result 2023: Being a Christian-dominated state, Nagaland was a challenge for the BJP which has been working for years to shrug off its "anti-Christian" image. Here are some of the factors that led to the BJP-NDPP's win in Nagaland:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance have retained Nagaland after winning 37 of the 60 seats in the state assembly elections on Thursday.

Being a Christian-dominated state, Nagaland was a challenge for the BJP, as it has a strong "anti-Christian" image. Now, it might come as a surprise as to how the BJP, which is known for Hindutva ideology, won the state that has 90 percent Christian population, and that too with a more than comfortable majority.

Several reasons have emerged for the same. Here are some of the factors that led to the BJP-NDPP's win in Nagaland:

The NDPP and the BJP joined hands during the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections after the BJP severed ties with the Naga People’s Front (NPF). Back then too, the BJP and the NDPP were in a 20-40 seat-sharing pact.

1. No Opposition

In 2018 , the BJP had won 12 of 20 seats, while the NDPP had won 17 of the 40 seats. The NPF had emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats. However, by 2021, 21 MLAs of the NPF rebelled and supported the NDPP-BJP alliance, therefore leaving no Opposition in the state.

The 2023 election results too have little in the bag of opposition parties, which have all scored in single digits. Sharad Pawar's NCP with 7 seats and Conrad Sangma's NPP with 5 seats may hardly be of threat in the state. NPF, LJP (RV), and RPI(A) have each 2 seats while JD(U) has 1 and there are four independents.

2. No beef ban

While in other parts of the country, BJP and its Hindutva brigade have attacked minorities, including Christians, the party in Nagaland has maintained that "BJP Is not anti-Christian" and that "even Christian states like Nagaland have elected BJP". In the past elections as well, few leaders said that there would be no beef ban in Christian majority states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram if it wins assembly polls, the Hindustan Times reported. Beef is widely consumed in Christian majority Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Moreover, ahead of the voting for the Meghalaya elections, the state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said that if BJP comes to power in the poll-bound state, they would not impose any restrictions on the people consuming beef.

"People hope that the BJP, which is doing Hindutva politics, will not interfere in the religious affairs of the local people," News 18 reported.

3. Poll promises of AFSPA-free state

People of Nagaland have been demanding the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 from the state. While in some places it has been removed, in others, it continues to remain and cause a burden to people.

Addressing this issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a rally that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state.

"AFSPA has been removed from many parts of Nagaland. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is working day and night so that the entire state doesn't need AFSPA anymore," he said. "The BJP's politics is based on permanent peace and progress," he added.

The AFSPA allows the Army and other central para-military forces to conduct raids, and operations and arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice or arrest warrant. The AFSPA was entirely lifted in Tripura in 2015, in Meghalaya in 2018, and in Mizoram in the 1980s.

4. BJP's focus on eastern Nagaland and development

Eastern Nagaland has some of the least developed parts of the state. "Eastern Nagas feel neglected under regional parties controlled by 'advanced' tribes. Among the 'advanced' tribes, the Lothas of Wokha feel (politically) disadvantaged too," Vikas Kumar, Associate Professor at Azim Premji University was quoted by India Today as saying.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) — an umbrella organisation of seven tribal bodies — have been demanding a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’ by carving out 16 districts of the state.

The Modi government inked a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017. However, the final solution is yet to be attained with NSCN-IM remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had also said that there was “hope” for an early resolution of the Naga political problem following the unconditional commitment of the NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to collaborate on the matter.

5. 'Most BJP leaders in Nagaland are Christians'

The BJP has given preference to Christians for most of the party posts in the state, News 18 reported. BJP leader Rituraj Sinha was quoted by Times of India as saying that 75 of its 80 candidates in Meghalaya are Christians.

"The voters of Nagaland believe that there is no pressure on those who believe in Christianity in the state. In such a situation, we hope that the BJP will bring development in the state," the report said.

6. BJP worked at grassroots-level

The BJP has been working at the grassroot-level in Nagaland with its party workers encouraging children to education by setting up schools in every village. Also, while it doesn't interfere with the religious matters of the Christians, it leaves no stone unturned to connect with the non-Christian sections of society. The BJP has also formed its tribal welfare union in the state, News 18 reported.