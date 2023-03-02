Nagaland Election Results 2023: BJP-NDPP to retain power, bags 37 seats

Neiphiu Rio who is the current chief minister of Nagaland has won from Northern Angami-II constituency by a vote margin of 15,824 votes.

The alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has retained power in Nagaland. The BJP-NDPP alliance bagged 37 seats in the in 60-constituency Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections 2023.

As per data by the Election Commission of India, BJP won 12 seats and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 25, paving the way for the return of Neiphiu Rio-led government in the state.

Opposition parties managed to score only single-digit numbers and being fragmented are unlikely to trouble the government. NCP bagged 7 seats, followed by NPP 5, Independents 4, NPF 2, LJP (RV) 2, RPI(A) 2 and JD(U) 1.

Party Won Bharatiya Janata Party 12 Independent 4 Janata Dal (United) 1 Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 2 Naga Peoples Front 2 National People's Party 5 Nationalist Congress Party 7 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 25 Republican Party of India (Athawale) 2

NDPP also scored another feather in its hat when Hekani Jakhalu became the first woman member of legislative assembly (MLA) in Nagaland after she won with a margin of 1,536 votes in Dimapur-III constituency. Of the 31,874 votes counted in the constituency, she received 45.16 percent of the votes, slightly ahead of the LJP (RV)’s Azheto Zhimomi who received 40.34 percent votes.

Jakhalu was one of the four women candidates who contested the Nagaland Assembly election this year.

Despite the state having 13 state assemblies, women have not yet been elected to any of them. Jakhalu was the sixth individual to be formally declared the winner in Nagaland by the Election Commission of India as counting continues in the state.