Nagaland Election Results 2023: BJP-NDPP to retain power, crosses majority-mark with 32 seats

Neiphiu Rio who is the current chief minister of Nagaland has won in his constituency by a vote margin of 15824 votes.

The alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has retained power in Nagaland. As per latest trends the BJP-NDPP alliance has crossed the half way mark in Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections 2023.

As per latest data by the Election Commission of India available on BJP has won 6 seats and is leading in 6 seats meanwhile NDPP has won 11 seats and is leading in 13 seats.

Meanwhile, Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday became the first woman member of legislative assembly (MLA) in Nagaland after she won with a margin of 1,536 votes. Jakhalu represents the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Dimapur-III constituency.

Of the 31,874 votes counted in the constituency, she received 45.16 percent of the votes, slightly ahead of the LJP (RV)’s Azheto Zhimomi who received 40.34 percent votes.

Jakhalu was one of the four women candidates who contested the Nagaland Assembly election this year.

Despite the state having 13 state assemblies, women have not yet been elected to any of them. Jakhalu was the sixth individual to be formally declared the winner in Nagaland by the Election Commission of India as counting continues in the state.