Nagaland Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP-NDPP headed towards massive victory

Nagland election results 2023 | Interesting fight underway in Tizit
Nagaland’s Tizit constituency is witnessing one of the interesting fights in the upcoming assembly election where a king (Angh), a minister and an engineer are pitted in a three-cornered fight. Read more here.
Nagaland Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP leads, secures one uncontested win in Akuluto
In the run-up to the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already opened its account as candidate Kazheto Kinimi secured an uncontested win from the Akuluto constituency after his only opponent, Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his candidature on Friday. This victory marks the BJP's first unopposed win in the state.
Nagaland assembly election results 2023 LIVE | As many as 183 candidates in the fray
As many as 183 candidates – 164 from 12 political parties, including four women nominees and 19 Independent aspirants are in the fray for the Nagaland assembly election 2023.
Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots after which counting of EVMs will be taken up.
Nagaland election results 2023 LIVE | What has the BJP promised if it wins?
Exit polls on Monday suggested a victory for the Bharaitya Janata Party in Nagaland in alliance with the NDPP.
The BJP has made a spree of promises for poll-bound Nagaland, including a special package for Eastern Nagaland, free education for girls till post-graduation, a two-wheeler to girls who excel in studies and two free LPG cylinders, in its election manifesto. Read more details here.
Nagaland election results 2023 LIVE | Counting underway in Meghalaya and Tripura as well
Counting of votes for Meghalaya and Tripura elections are also ongoing.
Counting for by-elections for Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad in Maharashtra are also underway.
Check out LIVE updates on the results from Meghalaya and Tripura on CNBC-TV18.
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Key candidates in the tussle
Other than Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, some other candidates to keep an eye out for are former CM TR Zeliang, Kuzholuzo Nienu, former Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye and Khriehu Liezietsu. Read more here.
Nagaland election result 2023: BJP in the lead after uncontested win in one seat
Nagaland election results LIVE | Who is Neiphiu Rio, chief minister of Nagaland?
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance’s chief ministerial face. If the NDPP-BJP manages to secure a majority, then Rio will become the chief minister for a record fifth term.
Rio has been an ardent supporter of peace talks in Nagaland, hoping to see a resolution to the Naga issue. The 72-year-old has repeatedly promised development in Nagaland, which has one of the highest rates of unemployment in India. He enjoys considerable support in his home constituency of Angami.
To read more, click here.
Nagaland election results 2023 LIVE | Exit polls suggest BJP-NDPP alliance to retain power with 35-43 seats
The Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted a huge win for the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland with 35-43 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted over 36-45 seats for BJP, 6-11 seats for Congress, while 9-16 seats have been given to the TIPRA Motha.
Read more here.
Nagaland Election result LIVE streaming: When and where to track live updates
The counting of the votes will start at 8 am on March 2.