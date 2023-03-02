Nagaland Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will BJP-NDPP alliance retain power? Counting of votes begins

Nagaland election results 2023 LIVE | Counting underway in Meghalaya and Tripura as well
Counting of votes for Meghalaya and Tripura elections are also ongoing.
Counting for by-elections for Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad in Maharashtra are also underway.
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Key candidates in the tussle
Other than Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, some other candidates to keep an eye out for are former CM TR Zeliang, Kuzholuzo Nienu, former Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye and Khriehu Liezietsu. Read more here.
Nagaland election result 2023: BJP in the lead after uncontested win in one seat
In the run-up to the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already opened its account as candidate Kazheto Kinimi secured an uncontested win from the Akuluto constituency after his only opponent, Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his candidature on Friday. This victory marks the BJP's first unopposed win in the state. Counting of votes in the remaining 59 constituencies begins soon.
Nagaland election results LIVE | Who is Neiphiu Rio, chief minister of Nagaland?
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance’s chief ministerial face. If the NDPP-BJP manages to secure a majority, then Rio will become the chief minister for a record fifth term.
Rio has been an ardent supporter of peace talks in Nagaland, hoping to see a resolution to the Naga issue. The 72-year-old has repeatedly promised development in Nagaland, which has one of the highest rates of unemployment in India. He enjoys considerable support in his home constituency of Angami.
Nagaland election results 2023 LIVE | Exit polls suggest BJP-NDPP alliance to retain power with 35-43 seats
The Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted a huge win for the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland with 35-43 seats. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted over 36-45 seats for BJP, 6-11 seats for Congress, while 9-16 seats have been given to the TIPRA Motha.
Nagaland Election result LIVE streaming: When and where to track live updates
The counting of the votes will start at 8 am on March 2.
Nagaland election results 2023 to be declared today | What all do we know so far
The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Nagaland election 2023 on Thursday, March 2. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
Single-phased voting took place in Nagaland on Monday, February 27 and the state recorded a 85.9 percent voter turnout, beating its 2018 score.
The BJP is already leading in the state after candidate Kazheto Kinimi secured an uncontested win in the Akuluto seat. Now, the BJP-NDPP alliance only needs to win 30 more seats of the 60-seat Assembly to secure a majority and remain in power. The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with incumbent Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.
The exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling alliance but it remains to be seen what todays counting reveals.
The election comes at a crucial stage and has been deemed a "semi-final" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Parties contesting the election must address the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's demand for a separate state and the Assam-Nagaland border issue.